House of the Dragon 2 danneggiato dallo sciopero degli sceneggiatori? Risponde George R R Martin

House of the Dragon 2 danneggiato dallo sciopero degli sceneggiatori? Risponde George R.R. Martin (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) House of the Dragon si fermerà a seguito dello sciopero degli sceneggiatori? Le riprese della seconda stagione proseguono nonostante lo sciopero in corso e George R.R. Martin ha spiegato perché la produzione può procedere con il proprio lavoro.  Lo sciopero degli sceneggiatori impatterà su House of the Dragon 2? A fare chiarezza è George R.R. Martin, autore della saga letteraria da cui è tratta non solo questa serie TV, ma anche l’originale Game of Thrones. Andata in onda per otto stagioni su HBO e in Italia tramite Sky, l’interesse nei confronti di Westeros ha permesso all’autore di realizzare anche una serie letteraria spin-off ...
