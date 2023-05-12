Fanatics e Sky Sport creano shop online con il merchandising sportivo ufficiale (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) Fanatics, leader globale nel merchandising Sportivo, e Sky Sport, il principale broadcaster di Sport in Europa, annunciano una nuova partnership per il lancio di un nuovo negozio online interamente dedicato alla vendita di articoli di merchandising...Leggi su digital-news
'Welcome to the kit room' - Sky Sports and Fanatics launch new online shopFans will be able to purchase licensed sports merchandise directly from Sky Sports’ owned and operated channels as part of a new partnership with Fanatics.
