Changan Auto' s Robust Growth Momentum Firmly Accelerates International Expansion

(Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) CHONGQING, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/On the afternoon of May 8, the Annual Performance Briefing ofwas held. At the briefing,presented its 2022 annual performance, provided planning and strategic interpretation of company's future development.'s sales volume in 2022 reached 2.346 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 2%, reaching a new high in five years. Among them, NEV sales increased 160.5% year-on-year to 284,000 units.achieved a net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 7.798 billion in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 119.52%, with a continuousin operational quality and an upward trend in value creation ability. ...

E questo soprattutto a pochi giorni dall'apertura del Salone dell'di Shanghai, dove sono attese molte novità. È il caso dellaQiyuan A07, che viene mostrata oggi in anteprima. Le prime ...SHANGHAI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - On April 18, the highly anticipated 2023 Shanghai International Automotive Industry Exhibition opened in Shanghai, China.joined the exhibition with the theme of "Advancing in All Domains,Reaches the World" and released its heavyweight overseas strategy Program Pacific, pressing the "fast - forward ...Alla fine del mese scorso, le principali case automobilistiche cinesi, tra cui BYD e... Altri operatori minori sono NIO, Lie XPeng. Secondo Canalys, una società di analisi del mercato ...

Changan Automobile releases its overseas strategy Program Pacific at the Shanghai Auto Show. Lifestyleblog

On the afternoon of May 8, the Annual Performance Briefing of Changan Auto was held. At the briefing, Changan Auto presented its 2022 annual performance, provided planning and strategic interpretation ...China’s increasingly heated car price war is exacting a heavy toll on automakers. Steep discounts have failed to reverse a slide in sales for most manufacturers, and earnings have taken a hit. A ...