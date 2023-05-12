BENY's BFS-21/22 Rapid Shutdown: Safeguarding PV System Security (Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) WENZHOU, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
BENY's Rapid Shutdown Solution BFS-21/22, a vital component for ensuring the Security of photovoltaic (PV) Systems, has been launched recently. With the increasing use of PV Systems worldwide, safety concerns have become paramount. PV System fires pose significant risks, causing both economic losses and endangering human lives. The component-level Rapid Shutdown device plays a crucial role in protecting PV Systems. It swiftly cuts off the circuit by controlling current and voltage switches, effectively preventing the spread of faults and fire incidents. These devices have become essential for ensuring PV System safety with advancing technology. Governments ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
