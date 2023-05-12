Applied Intuition and NI Collaborate to Accelerate Validation Test of Autonomous Driving Technology

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 12 maggio 2023) -and NI are working together to provide reliablesystems for ADAS and AD, enabling the automotive industry to bring their products to market faster. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/and NI today announced that the two companies will combine their expertise to provide an end-to-end solution across the connected Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and(AD)workflow, ensuring a best-in-class experience for customers. ?The collaboration betweenand NI represents a significant milestone in the advancement of. The two companies ...