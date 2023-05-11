Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Dehua casts porcelain promoting video on Times Square big screen again (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) BEIJING, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Quanzhou Dehua County's porcelain promoting video titled "Blanc de Chine" has been cast on the NASDAQ big screen in Times Square at New York, the United States, showcasing Dehua-made porcelain to the overseas audiences. This is the second time that Dehua County has made its porcelain promoting film appeared on the big screen of Times Square since last year. The video of "Blanc de Chine" will be cast 100 Times a day, showing the audiences with the delicate beauty of Dehua porcelain and the beauty of the county's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Quanzhou Dehua County's porcelain promoting video titled "Blanc de Chine" has been cast on the NASDAQ big screen in Times Square at New York, the United States, showcasing Dehua-made porcelain to the overseas audiences. This is the second time that Dehua County has made its porcelain promoting film appeared on the big screen of Times Square since last year. The video of "Blanc de Chine" will be cast 100 Times a day, showing the audiences with the delicate beauty of Dehua porcelain and the beauty of the county's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Xinhua Silk Road : Refined coffee products injects vitality into Chinese coffee capital Pu'er City
Xinhua Silk Road : Wuliangye shines at Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023
Xinhua Silk Road : SE China Fujian's Jinjiang plans multiple expos - sports events to boost high-quality development
Xinhua Silk Road : Chinese machinery equipment maker Zoomlion inks deals totaling RMB600 mln at CONEXPO-CON/AGG
Xinhua Silk Road : Shenzhen - Madrid trade promotion conference held - contracting 13 investment projects
Xinhua Silk Road : Shenzhen - Madrid trade promotion conference held - contracting 13 investment projects
Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen Fashion Week demonstrates innovative future of industry, builds integrated int'l platformOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333807.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062279/image.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 6th Suzhou Jinji Lake Biennale kicks off in E China's Suzhou to boost int'l cultural exchangesOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333763.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2059990/1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road -...
Cina: ad Hainan una mostra su antichi manufatti di vetroLa mostra presenta gli antichi manufatti di vetro raccolti dall'Hirayama Ikuo Silk Road Museum del ... (Xin) © Xinhua Il Pirlo delle 6 Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter per ricevere ogni giorno, orario ...
Lentini(SR): deve scontare 5 mesi reclusione, arrestato 51enne siciliareport.it
Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Dehua casts porcelain promoting video on Times Square big screen againBEIJING, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou Dehua County's porcelain promoting video titled 'Blanc de Chine' has been cast on the NASDAQ big ...
Xinhua Commentary: Opening up a new era of China-Central Asia cooperationProvided by Xinhua China and Central Asian countries with their interests closely entwined have stood together through thick and thin Strengthenin ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk