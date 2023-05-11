Festa della mamma: le proposte di Flying TigerVery Little Nightmares+ arriva su Apple ArcadeCall of Duty Modern Warfare II Stagione 3 Furiosa - Alboran Hatchery LG LANCIA IL MONITOR LG ULTRAGEAR DA 49” FORMATO 32:9MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2023: È INSTANT FUTURERockster di TEUFEL - La gamma completa di diffusori audioTT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 RecensioneSTATI GENERALI DELLA NATALITÀ 2023Las Festa della Mamma con la Fabbrica delle Storie di LuniiAnnunciata la campagna WCS 2023 Qualifier CelebrationUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Dehua casts porcelain promoting video on Times Square big screen again (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) BEIJING, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Quanzhou Dehua County's porcelain promoting video titled "Blanc de Chine" has been cast on the NASDAQ big screen in Times Square at New York, the United States, showcasing Dehua-made porcelain to the overseas audiences. This is the second time that Dehua County has made its porcelain promoting film appeared on the big screen of Times Square since last year. The video of "Blanc de Chine" will be cast 100 Times a day, showing the audiences with the delicate beauty of Dehua porcelain and the beauty of the county's ...
