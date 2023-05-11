TT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 È DISPONIBILEIntel presenta il Corporate Sustainability Report 2023EA SPORTS F1 23 APPROFONDISCE LE INNOVAZIONI DEL GIOCOUFL: il rivale di FIFA in un gameplay trailerProscenic presenta DustZero S3: nuova aspirapolvere senza fili DANIEL WELLINGTON: OCCHIALI DA SOLE PER PRIMAVERA ESTATEGYLT di Tequila Works in arrivo per Console e PCDLC di ONE PIECE ODYSSEY - Reunion of Memories I pagamenti da conto a conto con tech fin kevinARRIVA LA FESTA DI EEVEE IN POKÉMON UNITEUltime Blog

WWE: Il Grayson Waller Effect sbarcherà presto nel main roster? Il diretto interessato lancia la frecciatina (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) Grazie al WWE Draft 2023, alcune stelle di NXT sono sbarcate nel main roster e tra queste figura anche Grayson Waller, atleta che in quel di Orlando ha riscosso un certo successo. Pare integrante della sua gimmick è anche il suo talk show, il “Grayson Waller Effect”, che negli ultimi mesi ha catturato l’attenzione di molti fan, in particolare quando Shawn Michaels ha preso parte a un segmento. Adesso Waller lotterà a SmackDown e lo stesso wrestler ha fatto notare su Twitter quanto gli piacerebbe continuare ad avere il suo show ogni settimana. Il Tweet Tramite Twitter, Waller ha risposto a un video pubblicato da Edge, nel quale la Rated R Superstar parla del suo imminente match:“Avrei così tante domande – Se solo avessi un ...
