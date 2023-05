Nippon Express Italia Obtains IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for Its Facility near Milan Malpensa Airport

(Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) TOKYO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/S.p.A. (hereinafter "NX"), a group company ofHOLDINGS, INC., has acquired*, a quality certificate forceutical transport established by the International Air Transport Association (), for its warehousein Lainate,, effective April 3 of this year. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202305095498-O1-I17xe4r6 Photos of warehouse:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202305095498/ prw PI2fl Tq94bmiJ.jpg? ...

TOKYO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -(UK) Ltd. (hereinafter "NXUK"), a group company ofHOLDINGS, INC., has been awarded IATA CEIV Pharma certification*, a quality certificate for pharmaceutical transport ...TOKYO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - MD Logistics, LLC (hereinafter "MD"), a group company ofHOLDINGS, INC., held an opening ceremony on March 23 for the Garner 2000 Pharmaceutical Logistics Center, a dedicated pharmaceutical warehouse established in Garner in the U. S. state ...TOKYO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -(UK) Ltd. (hereinafter "NXUK"), a group company ofHOLDINGS, INC., has been awarded IATA CEIV Pharma certification*, a quality certificate for pharmaceutical transport ...

Silk Way West Airlines aumenta i voli per gli Usa - TrasportoEuropa TrasportoEuropa

TOKYO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Italia S.p.A. (hereinafter "NX Italia"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired IATA CEIV Pharma certification*, a quality ...