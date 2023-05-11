Festa della mamma: le proposte di Flying TigerVery Little Nightmares+ arriva su Apple ArcadeCall of Duty Modern Warfare II Stagione 3 Furiosa - Alboran Hatchery LG LANCIA IL MONITOR LG ULTRAGEAR DA 49” FORMATO 32:9MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2023: È INSTANT FUTURERockster di TEUFEL - La gamma completa di diffusori audioTT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 RecensioneSTATI GENERALI DELLA NATALITÀ 2023Las Festa della Mamma con la Fabbrica delle Storie di LuniiAnnunciata la campagna WCS 2023 Qualifier CelebrationUltime Blog

Nilos Launches European IBANs and Instant on/off ramp for businesses operating with crypto (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) PARIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Nilos, a leading financial platform for businesses operating with crypto-currencies, has launched its new Virtual EU IBANs aimed at companies dealing with crypto in Europe. The move has been made possible by their new partnership with Modulr, a leading payment and card issuing platform. The solution allows businesses to have a dedicated crypto-friendly payment account, enabling them to create EUR and GBP virtual accounts, make payments across Europe and the UK, and use SEPA and Faster Payment rails. The crypto market has long struggled to find viable payment alternatives, with traditional banking systems proving unhelpful for ...
