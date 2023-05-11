Nilos Launches European IBANs and Instant on/off ramp for businesses operating with crypto (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) PARIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Nilos, a leading financial platform for businesses operating with crypto-currencies, has launched its new Virtual EU IBANs aimed at companies dealing with crypto in Europe. The move has been made possible by their new partnership with Modulr, a leading payment and card issuing platform. The solution allows businesses to have a dedicated crypto-friendly payment account, enabling them to create EUR and GBP virtual accounts, make payments across Europe and the UK, and use SEPA and Faster Payment rails. The crypto market has long struggled to find viable payment alternatives, with traditional banking systems proving unhelpful for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nilos, a leading financial platform for businesses operating with crypto-currencies, has launched its new Virtual EU IBANs aimed at companies dealing with crypto in Europe. The move has been made possible by their new partnership with Modulr, a leading payment and card issuing platform. The solution allows businesses to have a dedicated crypto-friendly payment account, enabling them to create EUR and GBP virtual accounts, make payments across Europe and the UK, and use SEPA and Faster Payment rails. The crypto market has long struggled to find viable payment alternatives, with traditional banking systems proving unhelpful for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Lobbying, Rossi (porto Ravenna): “No a nuove leggi ma riduzione ... Lo Speciale
Nilos Launches European IBANs and Instant on/off ramp for businesses operating with cryptoPARIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nilos, a leading financial platform for businesses operating with crypto-currencies, has launched its new Virtual EU IBANs aimed at companies dealing with crypto in ...
Dfns Launches First Biometric Crypto Wallet InfrastructureDfns, wallet infrastructure and security firm for Web3, announced the availability of its self-custodial wallet-as-a-service solution aimed at improving both user experience and security for all ...
Nilos LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nilos Launches