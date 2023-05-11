Legend of Zelda | Tears of the Kingdom | una nuova avventura ti aspetta

(Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) Un nuovo videogioco della saga di Theofè pronto ad essere rilasciato sul mercato. Il 12 maggio l’della principessae di Link, il guerriero destinato a brandire la Master Sword, la Spada Suprema, si arricchirà di un nuovo capitolo “Theofof the”. Stando alle parole di Eiji Aonuma, producer del gioco, il titolo sarà pieno di novità e misteri, racchiusi in un mondo in cui la fantasia e l’inventiva del giocatore permetteranno di svelare segreti e superare enigmi, avversari ed ostacoli di ogni genere. La storia, giocabile esclusivamente su Nintendo Switch, riparte dagli avvenimenti raccontati in “Theof: Breath of the Wild” e dopo la vittoria di Link ...

Parlare di TheofTears of the Kingdom , l'attesissimo seguito di Breath of the Wild che fece la sua comparsa con un criptico annuncio nel 2019, è un'impresa che parla di libertà. Del diritto di ...... The Adventure Of Link o qualsivoglia seguito diretto uscito nel corso degli oltre trent'anni di vita della serie di TheOf, ma lo fa senza mai risultare invadente, riuscendo ad ...Theof: Tears of the Kingdom è uno degli esempi più eclatanti di questo concetto: è un gioco eccezionale, potente e coraggioso, con un'identità così forte che ci obbliga a guardare con ...

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Recensione: oltre ogni aspettativa Everyeye Videogiochi

Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to a game widely considered a masterpiece. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was named as GQ magazine's best game of all time just this week.È arrivato un nuovo Zelda e, ancora una volta, cambia completamente i videogiochi: vi diamo perché nella recensione di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.