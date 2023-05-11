Leeds-Newcastle (sabato 13 maggio 2023 ore 13:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) Leeds e Newcastle sono reduci da due sconfitte rispettivamente contro Man City per 2-1 e Arsenal per 2-0 e sono alla ricerca di punti per conseguire gli obiettivi stagionali che ormai sono molto chiari. I Whites, penultimi in classifica, sono a forte rischio retrocessione, mentre i Magpies sono in lotta soprattutto con Man United e InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
