Hisense Launches New TV Products in the Middle East (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) Brand new U8 and ULED X TVs are now available across the region QINGDAO, China, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Hisense, the consumer technology brand announced the launch of its brand new ULED X and hero U8 TV Products in the United Arab Emirates region yesterday. In 2022, Hisense TV ranked No.2 in global TV shipments, and in the same year, also won the 'Dubai Quality Global Award' for launching a series of high-quality Products and services specifically targeting the local Dubai market. First unveiled at this year's CES, Hisense's 110-inch ULED X was awarded the CES 2023 Innovation Award for its advanced optical systems, extraordinary image processing, and industry-leading display technologies. It has redefined the standard of high-end LCD TV picture quality by elevating the brightness, contrast, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hisense Launches New TV Products in the Middle EastHisense, the consumer technology brand announced the launch of its brand new ULED X and hero U8 TV products in the United Arab Emirates region yesterday.
