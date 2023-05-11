GWM New Energy Strategy Boosts Sales Surge (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) BAODING, China, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On May 8, GWM released the latest Sales data. This April, GWM sold 93,107 vehicles, with a year-on-year increase of 73.14%. The number of new Energy vehicles (NEVs) sold reached 14,863, up 284.06% year-on-year (YoY). Under the trend of accelerating transformation of new Energy in the global automobile industry, GWM, a global intelligent technology company, has rapidly integrated into the trend of intelligent NEVs. As a result, GWM's Sales volume for NEVs continues to grow steadily. GWM has launched different new Energy product lines in the global market, such as HAVAL H6 PHEV, H6 HEV, JOLION HEV, GWM TANK300 HEV, GWM TANK500 HEV, and WEY Coffee 01. Those models have attracted consumers with their outstanding performance and intelligence-based experience. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
