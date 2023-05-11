Intel presenta il Corporate Sustainability Report 2023EA SPORTS F1 23 APPROFONDISCE LE INNOVAZIONI DEL GIOCOUFL: il rivale di FIFA in un gameplay trailerProscenic presenta DustZero S3: nuova aspirapolvere senza fili DANIEL WELLINGTON: OCCHIALI DA SOLE PER PRIMAVERA ESTATEGYLT di Tequila Works in arrivo per Console e PCDLC di ONE PIECE ODYSSEY - Reunion of Memories I pagamenti da conto a conto con tech fin kevinARRIVA LA FESTA DI EEVEE IN POKÉMON UNITElanciati i nuovi smartphone Xperia 1 V e Xperia 10 VUltime Blog

GIGABYTE Honored with Red Dot Design Awards Across Diverse Product Lines in 2023 (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) - TAIPEI, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, won Red Dot Design Awards in 2023 for all its major Product Lines. This remarkable achievement not only showcases GIGABYTE's enduring dedication to innovation and Design excellence but also further reinforces the company's everlasting Design legacy. GIGABYTE is committed to creating Products with innovative technology and durability, and its hardware components have received prestigious accolades. The Z790 AORUS XTREME, Z790 AORUS MASTER, Z790 AERO G, X670E AORUS XTREME, X670E AORUS MASTER, and B650 AERO G motherboards were highly praised for their exceptional performance and ...
TAIPEI, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, won Red Dot Design Awards in 2023 for all its major product lines.
