Converge Technology Solutions Reports Strong Q1 2023 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) - TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 9,/PRNewswire/>Converge Strong> <>Technology Strong> <>Solutions Strong> Corp. ("<>Converge Strong>" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financialfor the three-month period ended March 31,("Q1-23"). All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Q1-Financial Highlights: "We are successfully executing against our strategy to demonstrate continued expansion in profitability andgeneration, each reaching new highs during Q1 despite current macro-economic conditions," stated Mr. Shaun Maine, ...

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -Solutions Corp. ("" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has concluded the ...Mr. Kamboj is a Finance andExecutive with over 16 years of experience in capital and international markets TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -Solutions Corp. ("" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Avjit Kamboj to the Company's Leadership team as ...TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -Solutions Corp. ("" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three - month period ended March 31, 2023 ("...

Pescara, 12enne cade dalla finestra a scuola: è grave Lifestyleblog

There’s a lot to take from this year’s I/O, especially when Google is being forced to upgrade its products with AI features due to Microsoft’s surprise AI debut, and the looming pressure to remain the ...Echelon Capital Markets analyst Rob Goff lowered his target price on Converge Technology Solutions in a Wednesday report to clients.