Converge Technology Solutions Corp Appoints Avjit Kamboj to Chief Financial Officer

Converge Technology

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Appoints Avjit Kamboj to Chief Financial Officer (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) - Mr. Kamboj is a Finance and Technology Executive with over 16 years of experience in capital and international markets TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Avjit Kamboj  to the Company's Leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kamboj will join the executive leadership team of Converge, reporting to Shaun Maine, Group CEO. An experienced finance professional with over 16 years of leadership experience in capital markets, strategic acquisitions, and international markets. ...
