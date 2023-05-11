Converge Announces Conclusion of Strategic Review Process (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) - TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has concluded the Company's Strategic Review Process, first announced on November 22, 2022, which was overseen by a special committee of independent directors of the Board (the "Special Committee") with assistance from financial and legal advisors. While the Company received a number of proposals for transactions involving the Company in the course of the Strategic Review Process, following a thorough Review and evaluation of the proposals and alternatives available to the Company, the Special Committee ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has concluded the Company's Strategic Review Process, first announced on November 22, 2022, which was overseen by a special committee of independent directors of the Board (the "Special Committee") with assistance from financial and legal advisors. While the Company received a number of proposals for transactions involving the Company in the course of the Strategic Review Process, following a thorough Review and evaluation of the proposals and alternatives available to the Company, the Special Committee ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Cellebrite Announces First - Quarter 2023 ResultsFinancial Outlook 'Having largely completed our transition to subscription software, we are starting to see our subscription software and ARR growth rates converge, which is consistent with our prior ...
Converge Announces Conclusion of Strategic Review ProcessConverge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: investors@convergetp.com , Phone: 416 - 360 - 1495 View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/converge - announces - conclusion - ...
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Stone Group, A Converge Company, Named Global Silver Winner in Corporate Social Responsibility at Green World Awards 2023... Phone: +1 (866) 910 - 4425 View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/converge - technology - solutions - corp - announces - stone - group - a - converge - company - named - ...
Motomondiale: Cancellato il Gp del Kazakhstan, non sarà sostituito ... Lo Speciale
Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Announces Results Of 2023 Annual Meeting(nasdaq: lexx, lexxw) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today announced the results of the 2023 Annual Meeting. Ac ...
D.C. Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023 Small Business Award RecipientsThe DC Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday its 2023 Small Business Award recipients during the organization’s Small Business Summit luncheon.
Converge AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Converge Announces