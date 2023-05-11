Cloverly Announces $19M Series A Funding Round and Validation of the New Voluntary Carbon Market Supplier Platform (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) - ATLANTA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Cloverly, a technology powered climate action Platform, today announced that it has raised a $19 million Series A Funding Round. The investment was led by Grotech Ventures, a leading global technology investor, and joined by other leading firms including Aquiline Technology Growth, Impact Engine, Mission One Capital, New Climate Ventures, and CreativeCo Capital, and supported by existing investors including Tech Square Ventures, SoftBank Opportunity Fund, Circadian Ventures, Knoll Ventures, SaaS Ventures, and Panoramic Ventures. This financing will fund the further development of Cloverly's industry-leading digital infrastructure for the Voluntary Carbon Markets, including the new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cloverly Announces $19M Series A Funding Round and Validation of the New Voluntary Carbon Market Supplier PlatformATLANTA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloverly, a technology powered climate action platform, today announced that it has raised a $19 million Series A funding round. The investment was led by Grotech ...
