CGTN: Head-of-state diplomacy ushers in thriving China-Central Asia ties (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) BEIJING, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Since China established diplomatic ties with five Central Asian countries 31 years ago, regional exchanges and cooperation in strategic, economic and security fields have been making increasingly substantial strides. The closer ties are expected to reach a new high late next week when the first China-Central Asia Summit takes place in northwestern China'sXi'an, Shaanxi Province, a city that is known as the starting point of the ancient Silk Road that went through Central Asia to Europe. Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the summit to be attended by state leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Since China established diplomatic ties with five Central Asian countries 31 years ago, regional exchanges and cooperation in strategic, economic and security fields have been making increasingly substantial strides. The closer ties are expected to reach a new high late next week when the first China-Central Asia Summit takes place in northwestern China'sXi'an, Shaanxi Province, a city that is known as the starting point of the ancient Silk Road that went through Central Asia to Europe. Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the summit to be attended by state leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
CGTN:World Data Forum calls for data governance for sustainable developmentKang Yi, head of NBS, said China is serious on the opening up of statistics and will share advanced ... Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 04 - 27/World - Data - Forum - calls - for - data - ...
CGTNWorld Data Forum calls for data governance for sustainable developmentKang Yi, head of NBS, said China is serious on the opening up of statistics and will share advanced ... Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 04 - 27/World - Data - Forum - calls - for - data - ...
CGTN: China, Gabon elevate relations to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnershipPresident Ali Bongo is the first African head of state hosted by President Xi Jinping after Xi's ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 04 - 19/China - Gabon - lift - relations - to - comprehensive - ...
Real Madrid, l'annuncio di Ancelotti e lo spogliatoio esplode – Video Local Page
CGTN: Head-of-state diplomacy ushers in thriving China-Central Asia tiesSince China established diplomatic ties with five Central Asian countries 31 years ago, regional exchanges and cooperation in strategic, economic and security fields have been making increasingly ...
China’s foreign minister meets junta chief in MyanmarChina’s foreign minister and the head of Myanmar’s military junta have met in Naypyitaw to discuss the crisis in the country set off by the February 2021 coup, marking the highest-level meeting ...
CGTN HeadSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Head