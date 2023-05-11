CGTN: China's 'city of the future' Xiongan and its innovation-driven growth (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) - BEIJING, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Numerous skyscrapers under construction, modern neighborhood compounds filled with green and driverless buses crisscrossing on new asphalt roads are just a handful of the indicators reflecting the rise of the Xiongan New Area in north China'sHebei Province. A high-level, ecologically friendly modern metropolis featuring high-tech infrastructure, the Xiongan New Area is one of China's ambitious projects. So developed in the new area that no one would believe everything about this dream city was built from scratch just six years ago. Located 105 kilometers from both the capital Beijing and the coastal metropolis Tianjin, Xiongan was established to relieve pressure on Beijing while promoting the "coordinated regional development" of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
