Bybit Revs Up Its Sponsorship Game | Backing Safehouse Racegraph in Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 11 May 2023 –, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to announce its officialof theteam forin. This partnership is a thrilling new step for, as it continues to accelerate toward the future of finance. With thiswill be supporting’s quest for victory at theseries, which consists of six races across five countries inand Australia. The deal will see’s striking logo prominently displayed on the ...