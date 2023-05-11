AEW: È Falls count anywhere tra Chris Jericho e Roderick Strong (Di giovedì 11 maggio 2023) Sancito un match per l’edizione di AEW Dynamite di settimana prossima, che vedrà opporsi <Strong>ChrisStrong> <Strong>JerichoStrong> e il neo arrivo alla corte di Tony Khan, <Strong>RoderickStrong> Strong. I due si daranno battaglia in uno scenario atipico, un <Strong>FallsStrong> <Strong>countStrong> <Strong>anywhereStrong> match, in cui gli schienamenti sono concessi ovunque nell’arena. La contesa giunge al culmine della rivalità tra l’ex Y2J e Adam Cole, amico di lunga data di Strong. La settimana scorsa, infatti, il team di <Strong>JerichoStrong> aveva perso contro quello di Cole, e al termine ...Leggi su zonawrestling
AEW Dynamite results: Stacked Detroit card ends in big betrayalUnlike many pro wrestling stables, The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club don't really have designated leaders. They're more collections of equals in many ways. But Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley are certain ...
AEW Dynamite results: Jon Moxley wins as Kenny Omega is stabbed in the back (figuratively) and the face (literally)Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley beat each other bloody inside a Steel Cage, but the last cut Kenny suffered was the cruelest.
