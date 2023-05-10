WWE: Bron Breakker rivuole il Titolo NXT, Carmelo Hayes è avvisato (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) Bron Breakker è stato sconfitto dal campione di NXT Carmelo Hayes in un match per il Titolo a NXT Spring Breakin’ due settimane fa, e ha preso alla sprovvista sia Hayes che il suo alleato Trick Williams attacando entrambi dopo la conclusione dell’incontro. Nel corso dell’incontro, Breakker ha sferrato una spear su Hayes che lo ha mandato a sbattere contro il set dello show. Da allora, un indignato Williams ha cercato di mettere le mani su Breakker e stasera avrà la possibilità di farlo, quando i due cercheranno di risolvere i loro problemi nello squared circle. La voglia di vendetta di Trick Williams, si scontra contro il muro di Breakker La campana suona e i due iniziano con un lock up. Williams esegue un ...Leggi su zonawrestling
