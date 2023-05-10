La Lingua dei Segni Italiana approda nel mondo dei videogiochiWorld of Warcraft Dragonfligh: la Stagione 2 è ora disponibileBanda del sonnifero : ladri che si introducono nelle case mentre i ...Morte cerebrale del 16enne Matteo Botti coinvolto in un incidente ...Triste annuncio: Reporter Arman Soldin ucciso durante il conflitto in ...Ritrovamento shock a Grignano, provincia di Trieste : Cigno solitario ...Morbo di Parkinson : Un microbo comune potrebbe svolgere un ruolo ...Omicidio nella notte tra venerdì e sabato a Savona : donna 28enne ...Incidente mortale a Ravello : autista di autobus gran turismo ...Investono un Capriolo e Tentano di Macellarlo : Gesto Brutale a Ponte ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Bron Breakker rivuole il Titolo NXT | Carmelo Hayes è avvisato

WWE Bron

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Bron Breakker rivuole il Titolo NXT, Carmelo Hayes è avvisato (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) Bron Breakker è stato sconfitto dal campione di NXT Carmelo Hayes in un match per il Titolo a NXT Spring Breakin’ due settimane fa, e ha preso alla sprovvista sia Hayes che il suo alleato Trick Williams attacando entrambi dopo la conclusione dell’incontro. Nel corso dell’incontro, Breakker ha sferrato una spear su Hayes che lo ha mandato a sbattere contro il set dello show. Da allora, un indignato Williams ha cercato di mettere le mani su Breakker e stasera avrà la possibilità di farlo, quando i due cercheranno di risolvere i loro problemi nello squared circle. La voglia di vendetta di Trick Williams, si scontra contro il muro di Breakker La campana suona e i due iniziano con un lock up. Williams esegue un ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

WWE: Bron Breakker rivuole il Titolo NXT, Carmelo Hayes è avvisato  Zona Wrestling

WWE NXT Results, 9 May: Gallus Defend NXT Tag Team Titles, Women's Championship Tournament Gets Rolling

This week’s segment focused on finding a new NXT Women's Champion by means of a tournament, while the NXT Tag Team Championship was also put on the line. Bron Breakker asserted his dominance over Tric ...

In Pictures: WWE NXT, 9 May: Women's Championship Gets Underway, Bron Breakker Decimates Trick Williams

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Bron
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Bron Bron Breakker rivuole Titolo Carmelo