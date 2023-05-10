Veeva Partners with Sanofi to Transform its Quality System (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) Leading pharmaceutical company to streamline Quality processes across the enterprise BARCELONA, Spain, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Sanofi is implementing Veeva Vault QMS and Veeva Vault QualityDocs to modernize Quality management across the company, including consumer healthcare (CHC). As the first key milestone of Sanofi's implementation, the CHC division is now live with Vault QualityDocs and the first business processes of Vault QMS. To streamline content management and GxP training, the CHC division also selected Veeva Vault Training. The rest of Sanofi will go live over the coming year. "Building a strong foundation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Le aziende farmaceutiche si affidano a Veeva Vault EDC
