Veeva Partners with Sanofi to Transform its Quality System

(Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) Leading pharmaceutical company to streamlineprocesses across the enterprise BARCELONA, Spain, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/s (NYSE: VEEV) today announced thatis implementingVault QMS andVaultDocs to modernizemanagement across the company, including consumer healthcare (CHC). As the first key milestone of's implementation, the CHC division is now liveVaultDocs and the first business processes of Vault QMS. To streamline content management and GxP training, the CHC division also selectedVault Training. The rest ofwill go live over the coming year. "Building a strong foundation ...

Check Turacoz on thewebsite at https://www..com/meet -/content/partner - finder/ . Turacoz is proud of its achievements and looks forward to continuing to provide ...83% use email, portals, and paper to exchange information with study, slowing study execution and increasing risk of non - compliance BARCELONA, Spain, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released its first - ever report examining ...Check Turacoz on thewebsite at https://www..com/meet -/content/partner - finder/ . Turacoz is proud of its achievements and looks forward to continuing to provide ...

Le aziende farmaceutiche si affidano a Veeva Vault EDC Tecnomedicina

Leading pharmaceutical company to streamline quality processes across the enterprise BARCELONA, Spain, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Sanofi ...Con la tua autorizzazione noi e i nostri fornitori possiamo utilizzare dati precisi di geolocalizzazione e identificazione tramite la scansione del dispositivo. Puoi fare clic per consentire a noi e a ...