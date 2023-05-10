The First Slam Dunk è un'esperienza travolgente (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) Anime Factory porta in sala dal 10 al 17 maggio il fenomenale film incentrato sui riottosi liceali cestisti del manga di Takehiko Inoue, una montagna russa di emozioni e un gioiello dell'animazioneLeggi su wired
Advertising
The First Slam Dunk - la recensione : lo Shohoku trionfa al cinema
The First Slam Dunk al cinema oggi in lingua originale e da domani in versione doppiata
The First Slam Dunk (2022). Il grande ritorno della Shohoku
The First Slam Dunk - recensione : la partita che vale una vita - fino all’ultimo canestro
The First Slam Dunk : le clip con il saluto dei doppiatori italiani
The First Slam Dunk - lo spokon di cui avevamo bisogno
Cinema, Festival di Giffoni: ecco le prime opere in concorso. Vanessa Paradis prima star annunciataI l regista ha presentato già diversi lavori al Festival: nel 2002 il corto Guggen " The big cheese (sezione First Screens), nel 2014 il film Louis & Luca and the snow machine (sezione Elements +...
Zebra Technologies' James Lawton and John Wirthlin Named Supply Chain Pros to Know"A lot has changed since I was first recognized as one of SDCE's Pros to Know, but the need for continuous improvement in supply chain performance is more important than ever," said Lawton. "...
Haaland e Vinicius Jr hanno il valore di mercato più alto. 60 milioni per Kvaratskhelia.Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (R) joke at the end of the UEFA Champions League semi - final first leg football match between ...
«The First Slam Dunk», tutti i record del manga giapponese sul basket che ha battuto «Avatar» e piace ai... Corriere della Sera
The Teachings of Jon"The Teachings of Jon" is an insightful, soul-touching and funny documentary about the filmmaker's brother Jon, a 40-yr old man, severely and profoundly affected by Down syndrome. He has an IQ of 20, ...
White House to host India’s Modi for official state visitPresident Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit and dinner in June, the White House announced on Wednesday. The White ...
The FirstSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The First