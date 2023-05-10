Robert De Niro diventa padre per la settima volta a 79 anni. Ma non rivela il nome della madre (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) In un'intervista pubblicata da ET Canada, l'attore americano Robert De Niro ha rivelato di aver avuto il suo settimo figlio , all'età di 79 anni . Il premio Oscar ha dato la notizia durante la ...Leggi su gazzettadelsud
Advertising
Robert De Niro diventa padre per la settima volta a 79 anni. Ma non rivela il nome della madre
Robert De Niro padre per la settima volta a 79 anni
Robert De Niro papà a 79 anni. Il secco annuncio : “I miei figli sono 7 - ne ho avuto un altro”
Robert De Niro papà per la settima volta a 79 anni : l’annuncio dell’attore
Robert De Niro - 79 anni - è padre per la settima volta
Record di Robert De Niro : è padre per la settima volta a quasi 80 anni
Robert De Niro a 79 anni è padre per la settima voltaAGI - Alla veneranda età di 79 anni, Robert De Niro è di nuovo papà. Lo ha annunciato lui stesso in un'intervista con ET Canada per promuovere il suo nuovo film, intitolato (ca vans sa dire) ' About My Fathe r'. Parlando di paternità ...
Robert De Niro diventa padre per la settima volta a 79 anni. Ma non rivela il nome della madreIn un'intervista pubblicata da ET Canada, l'attore americano Robert De Niro ha rivelato di aver avuto il suo settimo figlio , all'età di 79 anni . Il premio Oscar ha dato la notizia durante la promozione del suo ultimo film, "About my father", in una ...
Robert De Niro padre per la settima volta a 79 anniRobert De Niro padre per la settima volta a 79 anni. Il divo di Hollywood ha sorpreso i fan rivelando ...
Robert De Niro padre per la settima volta a 79 anni TGCOM
Robert De Niro's About My Father co-star Kim Cattrall talks his 7th childShe added that that Chen would visit De Niro on set of About My Father. 'She was gorgeous and sweet, and I'm happy for both of them,' she added. She did not know that Chen had welcomed his 7th kid.
About My FatherWhen Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents.
Robert NiroSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Robert Niro