Real - Man City | il papà di Haaland ' espulso' dal Bernabeu

Real - Man City, il papà di Haaland 'espulso' dal Bernabeu (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) Diventa un caso l'allontanamento del padre di Herling Haaland dalla tribuna vip del Santiago Bernabeu di Madrid, durante la semifinale di Champions League tra il Real ed il Manchester City. Alf - Inge ...
In uno dei video si vede l'uomo scortato fuori dal personale di sicurezza dello stadio e si sentono i cori di insulti da parte dei tifosi del Real nei confronti del giocatore norvegese. L'uomo ha ...

Il Real Madrid non ha subito gol nelle ultime tre gare di Champions League disputate: sono passati ... L'allenatore del Man City è stato eliminato in questa fase in sei delle nove precedenti , che è ...

