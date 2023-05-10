STATI GENERALI DELLA NATALITÀ 2023Las Festa della Mamma con la Fabbrica delle Storie di LuniiAnnunciata la campagna WCS 2023 Qualifier CelebrationLa Lingua dei Segni Italiana approda nel mondo dei videogiochiWorld of Warcraft Dragonfligh: la Stagione 2 è ora disponibileBanda del sonnifero : ladri che si introducono nelle case mentre i ...Morte cerebrale del 16enne Matteo Botti coinvolto in un incidente ...Triste annuncio: Reporter Arman Soldin ucciso durante il conflitto in ...Ritrovamento shock a Grignano, provincia di Trieste : Cigno solitario ...Morbo di Parkinson : Un microbo comune potrebbe svolgere un ruolo ...Ultime Blog

Petal Ads Hails All-Scenario Ad Solutions as the Future of International Mobile Advertising

Petal Ads

Petal Ads Hails All-Scenario Ad Solutions as the Future of International Mobile Advertising (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) HAMBURG, Germany, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Petal Ads (formerly HUAWEI Ads), an industry-leading Mobile Advertising ecosystem, calls on brand advertisers to embrace customised on-device all-Scenario ad Solutions to reach out to audiences across borders and help European advertisers enter the Chinese market. During a special masterclass at this year's OMR Festival, Petal Ads presented on-device marketing as the next evolution in International Mobile Advertising. "We believe that an on-device all-Scenario ad solution is a huge opportunity to connect people and businesses across the globe," said Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe. Embracing the Future of ...
