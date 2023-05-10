La Lingua dei Segni Italiana approda nel mondo dei videogiochiWorld of Warcraft Dragonfligh: la Stagione 2 è ora disponibileBanda del sonnifero : ladri che si introducono nelle case mentre i ...Morte cerebrale del 16enne Matteo Botti coinvolto in un incidente ...Triste annuncio: Reporter Arman Soldin ucciso durante il conflitto in ...Ritrovamento shock a Grignano, provincia di Trieste : Cigno solitario ...Morbo di Parkinson : Un microbo comune potrebbe svolgere un ruolo ...Omicidio nella notte tra venerdì e sabato a Savona : donna 28enne ...Incidente mortale a Ravello : autista di autobus gran turismo ...Investono un Capriolo e Tentano di Macellarlo : Gesto Brutale a Ponte ...Ultime Blog

Pakistan | l' ex premier Imran Khan arrestato in tribunale a Islamabad

Pakistan, l'ex premier Imran Khan arrestato in tribunale a Islamabad (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) L'ex premier pachistano Imran Khan, al centro di forti tensioni politiche e da oltre un anno coinvolto in decine di provvedimenti giudiziari, e' stato arrestato nelle scorse ore in un tribunale di ...
L'ex premier pachistano Imran Khan, al centro di forti tensioni politiche e da oltre un anno coinvolto in decine di provvedimenti giudiziari, e' stato arrestato nelle scorse ore in un tribunale di ...

Pakistan: 1.000 arresti dopo proteste per arresto di Khan

Quasi 1.000 manifestanti sono stati arrestati nel Punjab pakistano dopo le proteste contro l'arresto del leader del Movimento per la Giustizia del Pakistan ed ex premier Imran Khan. Lo riferisce la polizia. "Gli agenti hanno arrestato 945 trasgressori della legge e malintenzionati in tutta la provincia", si legge in un comunicato, aggiungendo ...

Pakistan: la prima udienza a carico dell'ex premier Khan si terrà in carcere

Dopo l'arresto, l'ex premier e presidente del Movimento per la giustizia del Pakistan (Pti) è stato trasferito nel quartier generale del Nab nella cittadella fortificata di Rawalpindi, alle porte ...

Arrestato l'ex premier Imran Khan, scontri in Pakistan  Agenzia ANSA

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: India's First Match Against Australia; To Play Pakistan On THIS Date

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will play their first match against Australia, says a report. The game is likely to be played at the MA Chidambaran stadium in Chennai. The first game of the ...

Imran produced before court amid heavy security, party leaders stopped

Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog on Wednesday sought a 14-day physical remand of former prime minister Imran Khan as he was produced before a special court inside a high security police facility in ...
