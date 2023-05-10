Pakistan | l' ex premier Imran Khan arrestato in tribunale a Islamabad

L'expachistano Imran Khan, al centro di forti tensioni politiche e da oltre un anno coinvolto in decine di provvedimenti giudiziari, e' stato arrestato nelle scorse ore in un tribunale di ...Quasi 1.000 manifestanti sono stati arrestati nel Punjab pakistano dopo le proteste contro l'arresto del leader del Movimento per la Giustizia deled exImran Khan. Lo riferisce la polizia. "Gli agenti hanno arrestato 945 trasgressori della legge e malintenzionati in tutta la provincia", si legge in un comunicato, aggiungendo ...Dopo l'arresto, l'exe presidente del Movimento per la giustizia del(Pti) è stato trasferito nel quartier generale del Nab nella cittadella fortificata di Rawalpindi, alle porte ...

Arrestato l'ex premier Imran Khan, scontri in Pakistan Agenzia ANSA

Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog on Wednesday sought a 14-day physical remand of former prime minister Imran Khan as he was produced before a special court inside a high security police facility in ...