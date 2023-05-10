STATI GENERALI DELLA NATALITÀ 2023Las Festa della Mamma con la Fabbrica delle Storie di LuniiAnnunciata la campagna WCS 2023 Qualifier CelebrationLa Lingua dei Segni Italiana approda nel mondo dei videogiochiWorld of Warcraft Dragonfligh: la Stagione 2 è ora disponibileBanda del sonnifero : ladri che si introducono nelle case mentre i ...Morte cerebrale del 16enne Matteo Botti coinvolto in un incidente ...Triste annuncio: Reporter Arman Soldin ucciso durante il conflitto in ...Ritrovamento shock a Grignano, provincia di Trieste : Cigno solitario ...Morbo di Parkinson : Un microbo comune potrebbe svolgere un ruolo ...Ultime Blog

NWA | Le analisi confermano il cancro al colon al quarto stadio per Black Bart

NWA: Le analisi confermano il cancro al colon al quarto stadio per Black Bart (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) Rich Harris, conosciuto in NWA come ex campione mondiale Black Bart, è stato diagnosticato con il cancro al colon al quarto stadio. Harris è conosciuto anche per aver allenato JBL a diventare un wrestler. One of wrestling’s great legends has stage four cancer. Black Bart (one of my first tag partners/teachers and man I love) is going through chemo-he has insurance but out of pocket costs are huge and he can’t work because he is too sick from chemo-he’s fighting hard. Please help.… pic.twitter.com/c5Sl7I2IhJ— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) May 9, 2023
