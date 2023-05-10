Maxwell: «Milan-Inter diverso da altre partite! In Champions League…» (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) Maxwell ha parlato di Milan-Inter, un derby diverso dagli altri perché legato a una semifinale di UEFA Champions League. L’ex terzino nerazzurro ne ha parlato in collegamento su Sky Sport. DERBY NON COME GLI ALTRI – Maxwell ha parlato così prima del derby di Milano in Champions League: «Milan-Inter? In un derby San Siro respira il calcio, è una cosa diversa, un sentimento diverso. Sono partite particolari, soprattutto adesso in semifinale di Champions League. Sarà LA partita da vedere. C’è grande voglia di vedere questa partita, la richiesta dei biglietti dall’UEFA sono state dieci volte superiori a quelle tra Real Madrid e Manchester City». Inter-News - Ultime notizie ...Leggi su inter-news
Advertising
Sky Sport, Champions League 2022/23 - Semifinale Andata - Palinsesto Telecronisti NOW (Milan - Inter TV8)La telecronaca di Milan - Inter è affidata a Sandro Piccinini e Massimo Ambrosini . Nella VAR Room ... Gianluca Di Marzio, Maxwell ore 20 ' Champions League Show' Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 24 ore 23 '...
Record punti Serie A, le migliori cavalcate verso lo Scudetto... Javier Zanetti , Esteban Cambiasso, Alvaro Recoba, Ivan Ramiro Cordoba, Walter Samuel , Maxwell, ... Con i tre punti in palio , invece, oltre alla già citata Juventus dei 102 punti, troviamo il Milan ...
Sky Sport, Champions League 2022/23 - Semifinale Andata - Palinsesto Telecronisti NOW (Milan - Inter TV8)La telecronaca di Milan - Inter è affidata a Sandro Piccinini e Massimo Ambrosini . Nella VAR Room ... Gianluca Di Marzio, Maxwell ore 20 ' Champions League Show' Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 24 ore 23 '...
Maxwell: «Milan-Inter diverso da altre partite! In Champions League…» Inter-News.it
Brighton and Everton tracking Mirandes striker Raul GarciaBrighton and Everton are the two teams being linked to striker Raul Garcia from Spain.The Real Betis loanee, who is only 22, has impressed in La Liga 2 this sea ...
Maxwell: Man City striker Haaland will learn from Real Madrid drawMaxwell insists Manchester City striker Erling Haaland can be happy with his performance at Real Madrid.Haaland didn't get on the scoresheet as City drew 1- ...
Maxwell MilanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maxwell Milan