Into the storm | tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film

Into the

Into the storm: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) Into the storm: trama, cast e streaming del film su Sky Cinema Into the storm è il film in onda questa sera, mercoledì 10 maggio 2023, alle ore 21.15 su Sky Cinema Uno. Il film del 2014 è diretto da Steven Quale e vede fra i suoi protagonisti Richard Armitage, attore britannico che ha recitato nella nota trilogia Lo Hobbit, e Sarah Wayne Callies, che abbiamo invece visto in alcune popolari serie tv come The Walking Dead e Prison Break. La pellicola, scritta da John Swetnam, appartiene al genere catastrofico ed è girata come un falso documentario. Vediamo tutte le informazioni, come la trama e il cast del film. Trama Il film, dai grandi effetti speciali, racconta la storia di Gary, rimasto solo dopo la morte di sua moglie a crescere i ...
