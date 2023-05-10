Future Respect | la Gen Z incontra le imprese | “Abbiamo ribaltato il sistema”

(Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) Il 4, 5 e 6 maggio 2023 si è tenuto allo Stadio Domiziano di Roma il terzo congresso, l’appuntamento annuale per parlare di sostenibilità,, Europa e Made in Italy. Una tre giorni fitta di appuntamenti, ai quali hanno partecipato in veste di relatori alcuni tra i massimi esperti italiani in tema di sostenibilità e impresa, ma anche molte aziende italiane ed internazionali e per la prima volta anche una nutrita rappresentanza di giovani universitari. LEGGI ANCHE –, IDA SCHILLACI DI YAMAMAY: LA SOSTENIBILITA’ E’ ANCHE CUORE Il ruolo della Gen Z ace lo ha spiegato Francesco Tamburella di ComsumerLab: per una volta i rapporti in campo si sono ribaltati, con i giovani che parlavano e le aziende che ascoltavano. ...

FUTURE RESPECT Imprese Sostenibili, pratiche a confronto a Roma UnfoldingRoma

"Le richieste della generazione Z Di essere non aiutati ma lasciati in pace. Troppe culture vogliono interpretarli mentre questi ragazzi sono avanti anni ...