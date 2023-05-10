STATI GENERALI DELLA NATALITÀ 2023Las Festa della Mamma con la Fabbrica delle Storie di LuniiAnnunciata la campagna WCS 2023 Qualifier CelebrationLa Lingua dei Segni Italiana approda nel mondo dei videogiochiWorld of Warcraft Dragonfligh: la Stagione 2 è ora disponibileBanda del sonnifero : ladri che si introducono nelle case mentre i ...Morte cerebrale del 16enne Matteo Botti coinvolto in un incidente ...Triste annuncio: Reporter Arman Soldin ucciso durante il conflitto in ...Ritrovamento shock a Grignano, provincia di Trieste : Cigno solitario ...Morbo di Parkinson : Un microbo comune potrebbe svolgere un ruolo ...Ultime Blog

Doctor Cha

Doctor Cha: quanti episodi (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) Doctor Cha sta per debuttare su Netflix: la nuova serie k-drama sarà disponibile dal prossimo 17 maggio sulla piattaforma streaming.
Doctor Cha è una nuova serie tv che sta per uscire su Netflix. Si tratta di un k - drama che mischia diversi generi, con lo scopo di ...

Doctor Cha arriva su Netflix: le anticipazioni Doctor Cha è un k - drama che sta per incantare tutti i telespettatori, conquistando il piccolo schermo. Una serie tv che mette ...

Doctor Cha arriva su Netflix: la trama Doctor Cha è un k - drama che mette insieme diversi generi e che riesce ad incantare il pubblico. Una serie tv che sta per debuttare ...

Uhm Jung Hwa-Kim Byung Chul's Doctor Cha apologizes for incorrect portrayal of Crohn’s disease

A recent episode of the medical drama addressed a patient with the disease and misrepresented it as well as painted it in a bad light resulting in backlash.

“Doctor Cha” Production Team Apologizes For Issue Related To Recent Episode

The production team of JTBC’s “Doctor Cha” has apologized regarding the portrayal of Crohn’s disease in a recent episode of the drama. On May 10, the production team of “Doctor Cha” released the ...
