Cellebrite Announces First-Quarter 2023 Results (Di mercoledì 10 maggio 2023) Revenue of $71.2 million, 14% year-over-year increase due primarily to27% growth in subscription revenue; ARR of $261.3 million, up 30% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million, 10.3% adjusted EBITDA margin PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (“DI”) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial Results for the three months ending March 31, 2023. “Our First-Quarter Results demonstrate that we are off to a strong start in 2023 as we work closely with our customers to help them modernize their investigative workflows,” said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite's CEO. “During the Quarter, we made ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (“DI”) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial Results for the three months ending March 31, 2023. “Our First-Quarter Results demonstrate that we are off to a strong start in 2023 as we work closely with our customers to help them modernize their investigative workflows,” said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite's CEO. “During the Quarter, we made ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Cellebrite Announces First-Quarter 2023 ResultsCon la tua autorizzazione noi e i nostri fornitori possiamo utilizzare dati precisi di geolocalizzazione e identificazione tramite la scansione del dispositivo. Puoi fare clic per consentire a noi e a ...
Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Announces First-Quarter 2023 ResultsRevenue of $71.2 million, 14% year-over-year increase due primarily to27% growth in subscription revenue; ARR of $261.3 million, up 30% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million, 10.3% adjusted ...
Cellebrite AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cellebrite Announces