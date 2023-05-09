WWE: I The Way si sono riuniti a Raw, Triple H intende puntare sulla stable (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) L’episodio di Raw di ieri notte ha visto diventare effettivi i risultati del recente Draft e abbiamo assistito alla reunion di una stable che ben aveva fatto in quel di NXT, ossia i The Way. Proprio per effetto del Draft, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae e Indi Hartwell si sono ritrovati nello show rosso del lunedì sera. All’appello manca solo Austin Theory, che però da tempo ha preso una strada diversa e ora si è trasferito a SmackDown. Piani per i The Way Durante un segmento di backstage di Raw, abbiamo assistito alla reunion dei The Way. Gargano, Candice, Lumis e Indi si sono ritrovati grazie al recente Draft e ora non intendono separarsi. La stable, molto popolare ai tempi di NXT, si è quindi ricomposta e secondo le indiscrezioni che stanno circolando Triple H e il team ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE : Gunther farà il suo debutto a Raw settimana prossima
WWE : Gunther farà il suo debutto a Raw stanotte
WWE : Che beffa per Lashley - Theory gli ruba la vittoria a Backlash
WWE : Non solo Money in The Bank - Roman Reigns ci sarà anche a Night of Champions!
WWE : Roman Reigns combatterà a Money in the Bank 2023
WWE : Charlotte Flair sembra essere determinata a raggiungere lo status di The Rock e John Cena
Bad Bunny sul ring: tutti i suoi incontri di wrestlingNel 2023 viene inserito nel roster dei wrestler per il videogame WWE 2K23 e tornerà sul ring ... John Morrison & The Miz WrestleMania 37 10 aprile 2021 Bad Bunny alla Royal Rumble 2022 Royal Rumble 29 ...
Dwayne Johnson accusato di aver rapito una donna e i suoi bambini in una causa da 3 miliardi...mese online sono state diffuse una serie di accuse secondo cui l'attore ed ex wrestler Dwayne "The ... L'ex wrestler della WWE Trenesha Biggers, nota principalmente con il nome d'arte di Rhaka Khan, ha ...
Giochi in uscita 2023 (e oltre)... Road to be the Mightiest Oni STORE DIGITALE 14/03/2023 The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure STORE DIGITALE 14/03/2023 Valheim STORE DIGITALE 17/03/2023 WWE 2K23 STORE DIGITALE 17/03/2023 Bayonetta ...
Omos ha stupito i dirigenti della WWE a Backlash 2023 The Shield Of Wrestling
Turnover surges at apparel makerTurnover has surged at a Leicester-headquartered fashion apparel maker which holds licences for the likes of Disney, PlayStation, Xbox, Hasbro, the WWE and Netflix, new documents have confirmed, with ...
Damian Priest Reportedly Earns Trust Of WWE Officials For Stellar Backlash MatchDamian Priest kept Bad Bunny safe throughout their street fight match at WWE Backlash WWE higher-ups now reportedly view Priest as a "top-level player" The biggest spot of the match was Priest driving ...
WWE TheSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE The