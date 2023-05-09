VAPORESSO Turns Heads at Egypt Vape Expo, Bags Top Award (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) CAIRO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
VAPORESSO, a world-leading vaping brand, stole the show at the recent Egypt Vape Expo held at the Cairo International Convention Center, showcased the technical prowess of its latest products. This event marked the first legal e-cigarette Expo in the Egyptian market and attracted many players from B2B channels in North Africa and the Middle East. VAPORESSO's new LUXE XR MAX and XROS 3 NANO devices were the main showstoppers at the exhibition. VAPORESSO's LUXE XR MAX is a small device that packs a big Vape punch. The product comes equipped with a GTX COIL to deliver precise flavors using advanced technology that provide a futuristic sensory experience. On the other hand, the XROS 3 NANO is a compact ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VAPORESSO Turns Heads at Egypt Vape Expo, Bags Top Award
CAIRO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a world-leading vaping brand, stole the show at the recent Egypt Vape Expo held at the Cairo...
