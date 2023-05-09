MagicCon - i dettagli del Il Signore degli Anelli, Doctor Who e altriAttacchi armati in Ucraina : Situazione di sicurezza critica e ...Roma : Fiorella Ingrao a 97 anni cerca compagni di scuola del Liceo ...Isola dei Famosi : Cecchi Paone critica le nuove regole tribali ...Chrono Odyssey: MMORPG in arrivo per PS5 Sony presenta il nuovo potente speaker SRS-XV800Le tendenze tecnologiche del settore hospitality secondo AVMPayday 3 - svelato il teaser trailer PASQUALE BRUNI LANCIA LA NUOVA LINEA PETIT JOLI BLUE MOONASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia la tastiera Falchion AceUltime Blog

The Alleys | una storia vera ha ispirato il film?

The Alleys

The Alleys, una storia vera ha ispirato il film? (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) The Alleys è un film del 2021 e anche se non è tratto da una storia vera, è sicuramente ispirato alla realtà delle condizioni di vita in quartieri come quello rappresentato nel film. La storia infatti è ambientata in un quartiere di Amman, in cui la violenza prospera incontrastata e le vite dei residenti si intrecciano tra amore e criminalità. Il regista Bassel Ghandour e il produttore Mahmoud Abu Farha – che, come ha dichiarato il regista in un’intervista, vive in un quartiere molto simile a quello che hanno creato nel film – hanno passato molto tempo tra le strade di Amman, esplorando i luoghi e intervistando le persone per scoprire le loro storie, a cui si sono ispirati e per tracciare la trama di The Alleys. “Il ...
