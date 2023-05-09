MagicCon - i dettagli del Il Signore degli Anelli, Doctor Who e altriAttacchi armati in Ucraina : Situazione di sicurezza critica e ...Roma : Fiorella Ingrao a 97 anni cerca compagni di scuola del Liceo ...Isola dei Famosi : Cecchi Paone critica le nuove regole tribali ...Chrono Odyssey: MMORPG in arrivo per PS5 Sony presenta il nuovo potente speaker SRS-XV800Le tendenze tecnologiche del settore hospitality secondo AVMPayday 3 - svelato il teaser trailer PASQUALE BRUNI LANCIA LA NUOVA LINEA PETIT JOLI BLUE MOONASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia la tastiera Falchion AceUltime Blog

Matthew McConaughey nel cast di The Rivals of Amziah King

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey nel cast di The Rivals of Amziah King (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) Andrew Patterson sarà il regista del crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King, che vedrà protagonista la star Matthew McConaughey. Matthew McConaughey annuncia un nuovo progetto. L'indaffarata star texana reciterà in The Rivals of Amziah King, crime thriller scritto e diretto dal regista di The Vast of Night Andrew Patterson. Black Bear Pictures e Heyday Films produrranno il film, mentre Black Bear International si occuperà delle prevendite internazionali al mercato cinematografico di Cannes, al via la prossima settimana. I dettagli della trama sono tenuti nascosti, ma a quanto anticipato Matthew McConaughey interpreterà il ruolo principale di Amziah ...
L'attore Matthew McConaughey sarà il protagonista del crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King, nuovo film di Andrew Patterson.
