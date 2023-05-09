Matthew McConaughey nel cast di The Rivals of Amziah King (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) Andrew Patterson sarà il regista del crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King, che vedrà protagonista la star Matthew McConaughey. Matthew McConaughey annuncia un nuovo progetto. L'indaffarata star texana reciterà in The Rivals of Amziah King, crime thriller scritto e diretto dal regista di The Vast of Night Andrew Patterson. Black Bear Pictures e Heyday Films produrranno il film, mentre Black Bear International si occuperà delle prevendite internazionali al mercato cinematografico di Cannes, al via la prossima settimana. I dettagli della trama sono tenuti nascosti, ma a quanto anticipato Matthew McConaughey interpreterà il ruolo principale di Amziah ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Yellowstone - Chris McCarthy conferma lo spin-off con Matthew McConaughey
Yellowstone - ufficiale : la Stagione 5 sarà l'ultima - Matthew McConaughey in trattative per il sequel
La rivolta delle ex - il film con Matthew McConaughey : trama - cast e streaming
"La rivolta delle ex" - alle 21.15 su Italia 1 : la trama del film con Matthew McConaughey
La rivolta delle ex - stasera su Italia 1 : trama - curiosità e cast del film con Matthew McConaughey
Stasera in tv “La rivolta delle ex” : Matthew McConaughey con gli amori del passato
Matthew McConaughey nel cast di The Rivals of Amziah KingMatthew McConaughey annuncia un nuovo progetto. L'indaffarata star texana reciterà in The Rivals of Amziah King , crime thriller scritto e diretto dal regista di The Vast of Night Andrew Patterson. ...
Matthew McConaughey protagonista del crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King- Pubblicità - Come riportato da Collider , Matthew McConaughey reciterà in The Rivals of Amziah King , un nuovo thriller poliziesco scritto e diretto da Andrew Patterson , regista fattosi notare con il fantascientifico The Vast of Night , sua ...
Yellowstone 5, Kevin Costner non ha ancora accettato di tornare per gli ultimi episodi: ecco le sue condizioni... e proseguirà poi con un sequel per il quale è in trattative (ormai praticamente finalizzate) Matthew McConaughey . La notizia è arrivata all'indomani dell'inizio dello sciopero degli sceneggiatori, ...
Matthew McConaughey nel cast di The Rivals of Amziah King Movieplayer
Matthew McConaughey nel cast di The Rivals of Amziah KingAndrew Patterson sarà il regista del crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King, che vedrà protagonista la star Matthew McConaughey. Matthew McConaughey annuncia un nuovo progetto. L'indaffarata star ...
Matthew McConaughey protagonista del crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah KingL'attore Matthew McConaughey sarà il protagonista del crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King, nuovo film di Andrew Patterson.
Matthew McConaugheySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Matthew McConaughey