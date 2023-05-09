La style battle tra Lukaku e Leão (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) Milan contro Inter vuol dire tante cose, soprattutto se si parla di una semifinale di Champions, remake della stracittadina europea di vent'anni fa che tenne con il fiato sospeso un'intera città per sei giorni. Vuol dire anche sfida tra alcune delle superstar del nostro campionato: da una parte Rafael Leão, l'imprendibile trascinatore in maglia rossonera, il pezzo pregiato della rosa di Pioli, dall'altra Romelu Lukaku, che quest'anno ha vissuto una stagione non esaltante, ma resta pur sempre un attaccante di grandissime qualità, abituato a serate da urlo come le due che attendono il Meazza. Tutti gli occhi saranno su di loro, come accade quando sono fuori dal campo: tra moda, musica e altre passioni, le due star hanno molto da raccontarci. Moda Rafael Leão si candida a essere il BDP* della Serie A (*Best Dressed Player). Avete presente ...Leggi su gqitalia
Advertising
Ungheria: Eduard Habsburg, Hungary's Ambassador to Pope, Has Offbeat Résumé...' he and his traditionalist ambassador were 'on the same side again, and we are going into battle ... As the speeches ended and the guards, in their Renaissance - style striped uniforms, began inhaling ...
Da Final Fantasy 16 a Diablo 4: i giochi più attesi di aprile, maggio e giugno 2023 Everyeye Videogiochi
Copycat movies that battled at the box officeAs the 1998 copycat movie battle of Deep Impact and Armageddon celebrates its 25th birthday, it's worth remembering that this sort of thing happens more often than you might expect. We are so used to ...
Football fans, the national anthem and a battle for who controls the public spaceWhy would the Premier League ‘strongly suggest’ clubs mark the coronation It’s all part of the eternal struggle for power ...
style battleSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : style battle