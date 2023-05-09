Attacchi armati in Ucraina : Situazione di sicurezza critica e ...Roma : Fiorella Ingrao a 97 anni cerca compagni di scuola del Liceo ...Isola dei Famosi : Cecchi Paone critica le nuove regole tribali ...Chrono Odyssey: MMORPG in arrivo per PS5 Sony presenta il nuovo potente speaker SRS-XV800Le tendenze tecnologiche del settore hospitality secondo AVMPayday 3 - svelato il teaser trailer PASQUALE BRUNI LANCIA LA NUOVA LINEA PETIT JOLI BLUE MOONASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia la tastiera Falchion AceAnnunciato Rainbow High: Runway RushUltime Blog

La style battle tra Lukaku e Leão

style battle

La style battle tra Lukaku e Leão (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) Milan contro Inter vuol dire tante cose, soprattutto se si parla di una semifinale di Champions, remake della stracittadina europea di vent'anni fa che tenne con il fiato sospeso un'intera città per sei giorni. Vuol dire anche sfida tra alcune delle superstar del nostro campionato: da una parte Rafael Leão, l'imprendibile trascinatore in maglia rossonera, il pezzo pregiato della rosa di Pioli, dall'altra Romelu Lukaku, che quest'anno ha vissuto una stagione non esaltante, ma resta pur sempre un attaccante di grandissime qualità, abituato a serate da urlo come le due che attendono il Meazza. Tutti gli occhi saranno su di loro, come accade quando sono fuori dal campo: tra moda, musica e altre passioni, le due star hanno molto da raccontarci. Moda Rafael Leão si candida a essere il BDP* della Serie A (*Best Dressed Player). Avete presente ...
