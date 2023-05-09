Star Wars: Unlimited gioco di carte collezionabili Daymare 1994: Sandcastle - la Demo l’11 MaggioIl Server Slam di Diablo IV apre con il DLSS 3Proscenic 850T RecensioneMagicCon - i dettagli del Il Signore degli Anelli, Doctor Who e altriAttacchi armati in Ucraina : Situazione di sicurezza critica e ...Roma : Fiorella Ingrao a 97 anni cerca compagni di scuola del Liceo ...Isola dei Famosi : Cecchi Paone critica le nuove regole tribali ...Chrono Odyssey: MMORPG in arrivo per PS5 Sony presenta il nuovo potente speaker SRS-XV800Ultime Blog

Kandao Meeting Ultra and Kandao Meeting Ultra Standard | Revolutionary 4K All-in-one AI 360 Conference Cameras Standard Now Available for Purchase

Kandao Meeting Ultra and Kandao Meeting Ultra Standard, Revolutionary 4K All-in-one AI 360 Conference Cameras Standard Now Available for Purchase (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) SHENZHEN, China, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Kandao Technology, a leading provider of intelligent hybrid collaboration solutions, is thrilled to announce Kandao Meeting Ultra and Kandao Meeting Ultra Standard are now Available for Purchase. This innovative 4K all-in-one AI 360 Conference camera sets a new Standard for 360 hybrid conferencing. Kandao Meeting Ultra is a Conference system with two fisheye ...
