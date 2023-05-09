Attacchi armati in Ucraina : Situazione di sicurezza critica e ...Roma : Fiorella Ingrao a 97 anni cerca compagni di scuola del Liceo ...Isola dei Famosi : Cecchi Paone critica le nuove regole tribali ...Chrono Odyssey: MMORPG in arrivo per PS5 Sony presenta il nuovo potente speaker SRS-XV800Le tendenze tecnologiche del settore hospitality secondo AVMPayday 3 - svelato il teaser trailer PASQUALE BRUNI LANCIA LA NUOVA LINEA PETIT JOLI BLUE MOONASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia la tastiera Falchion AceAnnunciato Rainbow High: Runway RushUltime Blog

Intersec' s proven public warning technology drives global expansion

(Di martedì 9 maggio 2023)

Intersec, a global leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions, is emphasizing the critical importance of fully reliable public warning Systems (PWS) for Citizen Safety. Intersec's commitment to operational excellence has resulted in 25 new PWS references in just two years, covering 164 million additional citizens. During the implementation phase, Intersec systematically conducts technical tests at a local, regional, and national scale in close collaboration with the competent authorities and mobile network operators, and the results have consistently been successful. "The successful nationwide test of the Cell Broadcast technology as part of the "Warntag" 2022 has proven the high performance of the ...
