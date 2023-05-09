Intersec's proven public warning technology drives global expansion (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) PARIS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Intersec, a global leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions, is emphasizing the critical importance of fully reliable public warning Systems (PWS) for Citizen Safety. Intersec's commitment to operational excellence has resulted in 25 new PWS references in just two years, covering 164 million additional citizens. During the implementation phase, Intersec systematically conducts technical tests at a local, regional, and national scale in close collaboration with the competent authorities and mobile network operators, and the results have consistently been successful. "The successful nationwide test of the Cell Broadcast technology as part of the "Warntag" 2022 has proven the high performance of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
