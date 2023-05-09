MagicCon - i dettagli del Il Signore degli Anelli, Doctor Who e altriAttacchi armati in Ucraina : Situazione di sicurezza critica e ...Roma : Fiorella Ingrao a 97 anni cerca compagni di scuola del Liceo ...Isola dei Famosi : Cecchi Paone critica le nuove regole tribali ...Chrono Odyssey: MMORPG in arrivo per PS5 Sony presenta il nuovo potente speaker SRS-XV800Le tendenze tecnologiche del settore hospitality secondo AVMPayday 3 - svelato il teaser trailer PASQUALE BRUNI LANCIA LA NUOVA LINEA PETIT JOLI BLUE MOONASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia la tastiera Falchion AceUltime Blog

FIFA 23 Title Update 12: Patch Notes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e PC (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) EA Sports ha annunciato il Title Update 12 per il simulatore calcistico FIFA 23. La Patch in questione sarà disponibile a partire dal 10 maggio per le piattaforme PC (EA app/Origin/Steam/Epic Games Store ), Playstation 5 (PS5), Playstation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S e Xbox One. L’aggiornamento apporta dei correttivi per risolve alcuni problemi rilevati nelle modalità Ultimate Team, Pro Club e Volta Football. Traduzione effettuata con Google Translate a causa della presenza di innumerevoli termini tecnici. La traduzione potrebbe contenere degli errori. Aggiorneremo il testo nel momento in cui EA Sports fornirà un Patch Notes in lingua italiana. Di seguito riportiamo il fix completo del ...
