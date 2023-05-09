Attacchi armati in Ucraina : Situazione di sicurezza critica e ...Roma : Fiorella Ingrao a 97 anni cerca compagni di scuola del Liceo ...Isola dei Famosi : Cecchi Paone critica le nuove regole tribali ...Chrono Odyssey: MMORPG in arrivo per PS5 Sony presenta il nuovo potente speaker SRS-XV800Le tendenze tecnologiche del settore hospitality secondo AVMPayday 3 - svelato il teaser trailer PASQUALE BRUNI LANCIA LA NUOVA LINEA PETIT JOLI BLUE MOONASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia la tastiera Falchion AceAnnunciato Rainbow High: Runway RushUltime Blog

Biome Renewables completes successful Wind Tunnel Validation Testing on FeatherEdge® serration technology at DTU Risø' s Poul la Cour Tunnel

Biome Renewables

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Biome Renewables completes successful Wind Tunnel Validation Testing on FeatherEdge® serration technology at DTU Risø's Poul la Cour Tunnel (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) Innovative FeatherEdge® design achieves average noise reduction of 8 dB off a baseline Risø B1-18 airfoil. AMSTERDAM, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Biome Renewables (Biome) has announced the results of Wind Tunnel test measurements carried out on their novel FeatherEdge® trailing edge serration technology, reporting a promising noise reduction of 8 dB off a baseline Risø B1-18 airfoil operating under similar conditions. The Testing took place January 2023 in the Poul la Cour Tunnel (PLCT) at DTU Wind Energy, Risø Campus, Roskilde, Denmark. Ryan Church, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Il piccolo robot NAO 6 è a Milano per imparare a riconoscere le ...  Tecnelab

Biome Renewables completes successful Wind Tunnel Validation Testing on FeatherEdge® serration technology at DTU Risø's Poul la Cour Tunnel

Innovative FeatherEdge® design achieves average noise reduction of 8 dB off a baseline Risø B1-18 airfoil. AMSTERDAM, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biome Renewables (Biome) has announced ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Biome Renewables
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Biome Renewables Biome Renewables completes successful Wind