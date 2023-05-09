Ascent Aerospace and True Position Robotics Partner at Automate 2023 (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) MACOMB, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of Aerospace tooling systems, factory automation and integration services, is thrilled to announce its Partnership with True Position Robotics (TPR) at the upcoming Automate 2023 trade show in Detroit, MI. The show will take place from May 22-25 and will bring together the world's premier Robotics and automation suppliers and buyers. TPR is a leading provider of high accuracy robot metrology and End of Arm Tooling (EOAT) technology. In the Ascent Aerospace booth at Automate, TPR will be showcasing its cutting-edge technology, demonstrating its capability in delivering ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
