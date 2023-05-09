Payday 3 - svelato il teaser trailer PASQUALE BRUNI LANCIA LA NUOVA LINEA PETIT JOLI BLUE MOONASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia la tastiera Falchion AceAnnunciato Rainbow High: Runway RushCambium Networks presenta “WINE-FI”, il partner event 2023Hisense presenta l'innovativo speaker Party Rocker OneFesta della mamma: cosa regalare alla donna più importante della ...ECOVACS lancia DEEBOT T20 OMNI, un robot di pulizia all-in-one unico ...Proscenic BM300 Baby Monitor Recensione Hogwarts Legacy - Recensione Tecnica PS4Ultime Blog

AEW: Darby Allin non si accontenta dei rischi sul ring, vuole scalare l’Everest (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) Darby Allin avrà la possibilità di raggiungere la vetta del wrestling professionistico al pay-per-view Double or Nothing di questo mese, quando affronterà MJF, Sammy Guevara e Jack Perry in un incontro a quattro per il titolo AEW. Allin ha rivelato di voler scalare anche altre vette, questa volta non solo metaforicamente. Sembra che il wrestler scalerà il Monte Everest nel 2024, come emerso durante un’intervista con TMZ Sports. “Questo è stato il mio modus operandi fin dall’inizio della AEW”, ha detto Allin. “Ecco perché è così importante per me incontrare ragazzi come Travis Pastrana e far accadere cose. Fare cose che nessun wrestler ha mai fatto prima… La cosa che farò l’anno prossimo e che nessun wrestler ha mai fatto prima è scalare il Monte Everest. Non l’avevo mai ...
