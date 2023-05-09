AEW: Darby Allin non si accontenta dei rischi sul ring, vuole scalare l’Everest (Di martedì 9 maggio 2023) Darby Allin avrà la possibilità di raggiungere la vetta del wrestling professionistico al pay-per-view Double or Nothing di questo mese, quando affronterà MJF, Sammy Guevara e Jack Perry in un incontro a quattro per il titolo AEW. Allin ha rivelato di voler scalare anche altre vette, questa volta non solo metaforicamente. Sembra che il wrestler scalerà il Monte Everest nel 2024, come emerso durante un’intervista con TMZ Sports. “Questo è stato il mio modus operandi fin dall’inizio della AEW”, ha detto Allin. “Ecco perché è così importante per me incontrare ragazzi come Travis Pastrana e far accadere cose. Fare cose che nessun wrestler ha mai fatto prima… La cosa che farò l’anno prossimo e che nessun wrestler ha mai fatto prima è scalare il Monte Everest. Non l’avevo mai ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Darby Allin vuole scalare il Monte Everest nel 2024 The Shield Of Wrestling
AEW's Darby Allin plans to climb Mount Everest next yearWhether it’s an extreme mountain climb or a heart-pumping skydive, these adventures offer a unique rush of adrenaline. Then there’s Darby Allin, AEW’s death-defying wrestler in and outside the ring.
