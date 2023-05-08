Yellowstone | Chris McCarthy conferma lo spin-off con Matthew McConaughey

Nel frattempo, però, sembra che la fortunata serie '' si fermerà dopo la sua quinta stagione che andrà in onda il prossimo novembre su Paramount Network. Ad annunciarlo è stato...Buone notiize per i fan di, perché ormai non ci sono più dubbi: con tutte le ... secondo quanto dichiarato proprio dal presidente di ViacomCBS,McCarthy . La buona notizia arriva dopo ......Taylor Sheridan e a tutto l'incredibile cast impegnato nei vari progetti' ha così dichiarato... ' La storia dei Dutton continua in un'altra epica avventura, riprendendo da dovesi ...

Yellowstone è ufficialmente cancellato Gamereactor Italia

The next installment of 'Yellowstone' will be the last. It is scheduled to air in November as long as the current writers' strike is resolved somewhat soon. A sequel has been ordered and is scheduled ...Kevin Costner's TV show Yellowstone is officially coming to end after the current fifth season. And Yellowstone fans won't have to wait long to get their next fix- a sequel series will be released a ...