Vedanta' s Aluminium Business secures coveted ASI Performance Standard Certification

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 8 maggio 2023) NEW DELHI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/Limited –), India's largest producer of, has achieved the ASIV2 (2017)at its smelter located within the Special Economic Zone at Jharsuguda, Odisha, India. The company was certified for the manufacture of all primaryproducts in the form of billets, wire rods, primary foundry alloys (PFA), ingots and sow ingots, as well as its 'Restora' brand of low-carbonproducts. The ASIprogram was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability ...