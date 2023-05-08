Vedanta's Aluminium Business secures coveted ASI Performance Standard Certification (Di lunedì 8 maggio 2023) NEW DELHI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business (Vedanta Aluminium), India's largest producer of Aluminium, has achieved the ASI Performance Standard V2 (2017) Certification at its smelter located within the Special Economic Zone at Jharsuguda, Odisha, India. The company was certified for the manufacture of all primary Aluminium products in the form of billets, wire rods, primary foundry alloys (PFA), ingots and sow ingots, as well as its 'Restora' brand of low-carbon Aluminium products. The ASI Certification program was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business (Vedanta Aluminium), India's largest producer of Aluminium, has achieved the ASI Performance Standard V2 (2017) Certification at its smelter located within the Special Economic Zone at Jharsuguda, Odisha, India. The company was certified for the manufacture of all primary Aluminium products in the form of billets, wire rods, primary foundry alloys (PFA), ingots and sow ingots, as well as its 'Restora' brand of low-carbon Aluminium products. The ASI Certification program was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Nuovi investimenti per il miliardario indiano Gautam Adani Benzinga Italia
Vedanta Aluminium: Vedanta's Aluminium Business secures coveted ASI Performance Standard CertificationThe ASI Certification program was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability standard initiative for the aluminium ...
Vedanta's Aluminium Business secures coveted ASI Performance Standard CertificationIndia's largest producer of aluminium, has achieved the ASI Performance Standard V2 (2017) Certification at its smelter located within the Special Economic Zone at Jharsuguda, Odisha, India. The ...
Vedanta AluminiumSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vedanta Aluminium