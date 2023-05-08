PASQUALE BRUNI LANCIA LA NUOVA LINEA PETIT JOLI BLUE MOONASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia la tastiera Falchion AceAnnunciato Rainbow High: Runway RushCambium Networks presenta “WINE-FI”, il partner event 2023Hisense presenta l'innovativo speaker Party Rocker OneFesta della mamma: cosa regalare alla donna più importante della ...ECOVACS lancia DEEBOT T20 OMNI, un robot di pulizia all-in-one unico ...Proscenic BM300 Baby Monitor Recensione Hogwarts Legacy - Recensione Tecnica PS4ITORAH RecensioneUltime Blog

Vedanta's Aluminium Business secures coveted ASI Performance Standard Certification (Di lunedì 8 maggio 2023) NEW DELHI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business (Vedanta Aluminium), India's largest producer of Aluminium, has achieved the ASI Performance Standard V2 (2017) Certification at its smelter located within the Special Economic Zone at Jharsuguda, Odisha, India. The company was certified for the manufacture of all primary Aluminium products in the form of billets, wire rods, primary foundry alloys (PFA), ingots and sow ingots, as well as its 'Restora' brand of low-carbon Aluminium products. The ASI Certification program was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability ...
