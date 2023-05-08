Proscenic BM300 Baby Monitor Recensione Hogwarts Legacy - Recensione Tecnica PS4ITORAH RecensioneR-Type Final 3 Evolved RecensioneCome aprire un ristorante di successo: consigli e basi fondamentali ...Star Wars Jedi Survivor RecensioneFARSIDERS accelera verso il traguardoFIFA 23 – Squadra della Stagione della Premier LeagueMotorola edge 40 - lo smartphone immerso nello stileGalaxy S23 veste la nuova collezione firmata DieselUltime Blog

Unilumin original design won 4 iF Awards

Unilumin original

Unilumin original design won 4 iF Awards (Di lunedì 8 maggio 2023) BERLIN, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Recently, the XS, LRS, UHP? and UpanelS? series products designed originally by Unilumin Group have been chosen and honored by the iF Awards among more than 11,000 entries around the world. Unilumin has become the only enterprise in the LED industry to have four products awarded by this international authority award in once. Since the German iF design award was established in 1953, it has been recognized as the one of the most prestigious design prizes in the world, which is the Oscars award of the design world. The single cabinet of Unilumin's XS series product has 9 angle adjustment gears, ± 40 ° ultra-wide arc range to achieve the "S" shape. The screen is so smooth that it can realize a variety of ...
Unilumin Group., Ltd.: Unilumin original design won 4 iF Awards

Recently, the XS, LRS, UHP and UpanelS series products designed originally by Unilumin Group have been chosen and honored by the iF awards among more than ...
