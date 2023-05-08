PASQUALE BRUNI LANCIA LA NUOVA LINEA PETIT JOLI BLUE MOONASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia la tastiera Falchion AceAnnunciato Rainbow High: Runway RushCambium Networks presenta “WINE-FI”, il partner event 2023Hisense presenta l'innovativo speaker Party Rocker OneFesta della mamma: cosa regalare alla donna più importante della ...ECOVACS lancia DEEBOT T20 OMNI, un robot di pulizia all-in-one unico ...Proscenic BM300 Baby Monitor Recensione Hogwarts Legacy - Recensione Tecnica PS4ITORAH RecensioneUltime Blog

The 133rd Canton Fair's Offline Exhibition Ends on a High Note, Demonstrating Resilience of China's Foreign Trade (Di lunedì 8 maggio 2023) - GUANGZHOU, China, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The 133rd Canton Fair's Offline Exhibition has drawn to a close, marking a significant milestone in the return to normalcy after the pandemic. With an active attendance of overseas buyers, numerous new product launches and better-than-expected export transactions achieved, the event has been hailed as a triumph. After that, the online platform of the 133rd Canton Fair continues to operate normally. "Through its efficient, safe, digital, and green operations, the 133rd Canton Fair has successfully served as a positive force in promoting stable Foreign Trade scale and structure, all-round opening up, and ...
